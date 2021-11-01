Homeless Living on Veteran's Row in Brentwood Moving to Transitional Housing

Dozens of homeless individuals living in the Veteran's Row homeless encampment in Brentwood are packing their bags and moving to transitional housing on Monday.

According to deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the cleanup operation began two months ago, when up to 50 homeless veterans were staying in tents along San Vicente Boulevard.

Many of those veterans are already in transitional housing.

"It was an easy transition," said Douglas Steven Bue, a veteran of the U.S. Army. I had help bringing my property over. The tents are clean, organized."

Bue says he made the move over the fence and onto Veteran's Affairs property earlier this week.

His move is part of LA County's goal to house homeless veterans and clean up tents from the sidewalk.

"The main reason I decided to go, and I talked with all law enforcement, is because it’s too damn dangerous out on the street," Bue said.

This year alone, the encampment has been linked to two homicides and one deadly crash.

Bue opted into tent camp accommodations for safety. Others were given the option to stay in dorms on the Westwood VA Campus and in rooms with Project Homekey.

Parts of San Vicente Boulevard remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

The group effort was coordinated in collaboration with the LA County Public Works Department, various homeless outreach groups and the Sheriff's Department.

Lieutenant William Kitchin, of the Sheriff's Department Homeless Outreach Services Team, is helping lead the operation.

"I've asked all my veterans on my team to be here," Kitchin said. "We also have our mental evaluation team, so we’re trying to throw everything at the issue to try and get people off the streets."

Critics argue it's a band-aid solution, hoping the work to house homeless veterans doesn't stop here. Bue is also hoping this is a first step toward permanent housing.