4 to Watch: How Homeless Services Differ in LA and New York

What happens when services and shelters for the homeless are refused? New York and LA have different answers.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

How New York's Homeless Services Differ From LA's

New York and Los Angeles have different approaches when it comes to homeless services and policies. The NBC4 I-Team took a look at what the two cities are doing to provide shelter and what happens when services are refused.

Two Storms on Track to Bring More Rain

Two storms over the Pacific are rolling toward Southern California, but they won't be like the cold holiday storm that brought rain and snow. Here's a look at when to expect wet weather.

Map: There's a New Way to Wander Around Griffith Park on Weekends

A free weekend shuttle with stops at attractions in Los Angeles' Griffith Park will begin operations this weekend. Here's a route map with all 12 stops along the Griffith Parkline.

This Week: Holiday Films Are Up, All the Way Up

Rooftop Cinema's Holiday Favorites includes screenings of "Home Alone," "A Madea Christmas," and "Little Women" on rooftops in downtown LA and Hollywood. We also have a tree lighting in Santa Monica and "Love Actually" Live in this week's events roundup.