Homeless Man Arrested After Attack on 70-Year-Old Man Caught on Camera in Venice

A 45-year-old homeless man suspected of knocking another man unconscious in an apparently random attack in Venice has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

Macio Harger allegedly approached the man at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Ocean Front Walk and punched him in his face, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The man lost consciousness after he was struck, and Harger fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was treated for "serious injuries." His name was not released.

Harger, who was living in a homeless encampment near the scene of the alleged assault, was arrested for suspicion of battery Tuesday and booked at the LAPD's Pacific Community Police Station. His bail was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call LAPD Pacific Division Detectives at 310-482-6394. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.