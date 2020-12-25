Homeless Man Fires Gun Into Air and Injures Another Homeless Man

A homeless man firing a gun into the air wounded another homeless man in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, Orris said.

The suspect was taken into custody, he said.