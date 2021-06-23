crime

Homeless Woman Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Homeless Man Arrested

By City News Service

A crime scene at night.

A homeless woman suspected of fatally shooting a homeless man during an argument outside a grocery store near the La Brea Tar Pits was arrested Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 12:35 p.m. outside the Ralphs market at 5601 Wilshire Blvd., said Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The woman produced a gun during the argument and shot the man, Cooper said.

The woman fled before police arrived, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police located and arrested the woman near the area of the shooting at about 7:30 p.m.. Her name was not immediately released.

The man's name was not released, though he was described as being approximately 45 years old.

