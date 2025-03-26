Malibu

Malibu homelessness count sets fourth consecutive record low

While the final figure is still pending, the expected number is less than half of 2024's count

By Benjamin Papp and City News Service

City of Malibu logo, as seen on Monday, Oct. 24, 2023 at a city council meeting.
NBCLA

Homelessness in Malibu dropped to a record low 33 people – the fourth consecutive year of decreases across the city.

The city recorded it's highest unhoused population in 2020 at 239 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2022 that number has decreased to historic lows in recent history.

In 2022, there were 88 people experiencing homelessness, 71 in 2023, and 69 in 2024.

According to the city's website, the Malibu city Outreach Team made 72 housing placements in 2024, 51 in 2023, 67 in 2022, and 22 in 2021 for unhoused individuals.

Recent road closures from the January wildfires and heavy rains along the Pacific Coast Highway limited the publics access to help. This year's count was "conducted solely by the city's Homeless Outreach Team and representatives from LAHSA", according to the city.

The final figure for 2025 is still waiting for confirmation with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Malibu has been tracking homelessness in 2016 when there were 161 people experiencing homelessness. The record came in 2020, 239, in a count conducted before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through strategic partnerships, persistent outreach and a focus on long-term housing solutions, we are making a meaningful impact," Mayor Doug Stewart said in a statement.

MalibuHomelessness
