A Valley Village home became the scene of a shooting investigation Monday afternoon after the homeowner fired his weapon at attempted burglars, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Investigators believe three masked men tried to break into the home on Addison Street near Colfax Avenue, but they were stopped by the property owner.

The homeowner fired his weapon, injuring one of the three suspected burglars.

While the injured suspect was conscious and breathing when officers responded to the scene, the other suspects ran away.

This is a developing story.