A homeowner in Lincoln Heights shot and killed a man armed with a knife Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. the homeowner was in his front yard when a man armed with a knife began charging at them.

The homeowner then shot the man before calling the police. When authorities arrived they pronounced the man dead.

Police are not considering the incident a home invasion.

This incident is still being investigated.