San Bernardino County

Homes Damaged in Wind-Driven Fire in San Bernardino County

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two homes were destroyed and a third house was badly damaged in a wind-driven fire that broke out in a Bloomington neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 10700 block of Tamarind Avenue for a report of a backyard on fire. Moments later, residents called to report the fire had spread to a nearby home, said the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Strong wind with gusts of up to 50 mph, fueled the fire, which then spread to two other homes and scorched approximately two acres of brush before crews knocked the blaze down within 90 minutes, the fire department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

fire 1 hour ago

Fire Destroys Commercial Building in South Los Angeles Neighborhood, Damages Second Building

Gardena 2 hours ago

Shooting at Gardena Target Store Leaves 1 Injured, Police Search For Shooter

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading no other homes, and focused on mop-up work to ensure the fire didn't cross containment lines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the height of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said that investigators were able to track the cause and origin of the fire to a nearby burn barrel where a non-permitted fire was left unattended, "with winds sending embers to receptive fuels. The fire then quickly moved to nearby vegetation and homes."

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino CountyWildfireswildfireBloomington
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us