Homes Damaged in Wind-Driven Fire in San Bernardino County

Two homes were destroyed and a third house was badly damaged in a wind-driven fire that broke out in a Bloomington neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 10700 block of Tamarind Avenue for a report of a backyard on fire. Moments later, residents called to report the fire had spread to a nearby home, said the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Strong wind with gusts of up to 50 mph, fueled the fire, which then spread to two other homes and scorched approximately two acres of brush before crews knocked the blaze down within 90 minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading no other homes, and focused on mop-up work to ensure the fire didn't cross containment lines.

Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the height of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said that investigators were able to track the cause and origin of the fire to a nearby burn barrel where a non-permitted fire was left unattended, "with winds sending embers to receptive fuels. The fire then quickly moved to nearby vegetation and homes."

No injuries were reported.