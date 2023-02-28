California

Homes Evacuated in Beverly Crest Area Due to Mud, Debris Flow



By City News Service

A mud and debris flow prompted the evacuation of some homes Tuesday in the Beverly Crest area, authorities said.
  

The problem was reported in the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive at about 8:35 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said the flow was threatening and/or had damaged one or more homes and compromised at least one power utility pole.

No injuries or physical entrapments were reported.

"Occupants of homes nearest the incident are being calmly evacuated as a precaution,'' Humphrey said. "Until the issues are comprehensively assessed and addressed by L.A. city agencies, Mulholland Drive will be closed to all traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.''

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

