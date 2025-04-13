Long Beach

Homicide investigation underway following shooting near Long Beach Grand Prix

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police sirens and lights
A man died after being shot in Long Beach near the area where the Grand Prix is taking place on Saturday evening, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 0 block of Cedar Walk at around 5:50 p.m. regarding a shooting. 

A man who had suffered gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Homicide detectives were on the scene investigating. 

No further details were immediately available.

