Anaheim

Homicide Suspect Fatally Shot by Anaheim Police

The SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect and the initial homicide victim dead inside.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide suspect was shot and killed by police in Anaheim Tuesday.

Anaheim Police Department officers responded at about 11:55 a.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of West Greenleaf Avenue after receiving a call from a victim who said they had been shot in the area, according to the department's Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Arriving officers entered the residence and "observed an apparent homicide victim" before they were confronted by an armed suspect.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred and at least one police officer fired their weapon," Carringer said. "The initial responding officers backed out of the home and they were replaced by Anaheim PD SWAT officers."

The SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect and the initial homicide victim dead inside. The suspect had been fatally shot by officers, though it was not immediately confirmed how the victim had been killed.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified, but police noted they were both men.

"Anaheim PD homicide detectives are working to determine the motive for the apparent homicide and the relationship between the two deceased subjects," Carringer said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

clear the shelters Aug 23

NBC4 Clear The Shelters Happening Now: Here’s Where to Adopt and How to Donate

clear the shelters Aug 25

NBC4 Clear the Shelters: Can't adopt but want to help? Donate to an animal shelter

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us