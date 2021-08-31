Homicide Suspect Fatally Shot by Anaheim Police

A homicide suspect was shot and killed by police in Anaheim Tuesday.

Anaheim Police Department officers responded at about 11:55 a.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of West Greenleaf Avenue after receiving a call from a victim who said they had been shot in the area, according to the department's Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Arriving officers entered the residence and "observed an apparent homicide victim" before they were confronted by an armed suspect.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred and at least one police officer fired their weapon," Carringer said. "The initial responding officers backed out of the home and they were replaced by Anaheim PD SWAT officers."

The SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect and the initial homicide victim dead inside. The suspect had been fatally shot by officers, though it was not immediately confirmed how the victim had been killed.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified, but police noted they were both men.

"Anaheim PD homicide detectives are working to determine the motive for the apparent homicide and the relationship between the two deceased subjects," Carringer said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.