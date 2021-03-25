Baldwin Park

Homicide Suspect in Custody After Hours-Long Standoff at Baldwin Park Home

A woman in her 70s died at the scene after being bludgeoned to death, LA Sheriff's Department says.

By Oscar Flores

A 27-year-old man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others was taken into custody Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff with authorities at a Baldwin Park home.

Officers with the Baldwin Park Police Department initially responded to the 3400 block of Mangum Street at about 9:40 p.m. for a report of a "disturbance involving a male suspect attacking an individual with a stick," authorities said.

The officers discovered three victims outside the home, two of whom were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, then released, according to LASD. Authorities did not specify what the injuries were.

A third person, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene after being found unconscious in the home's yard, LASD says.

A Sheriff's SWAT team was called to the scene after the man suspected in the attack barricaded himself inside a home he was renting from his mother in the back of the property, authorities said.

LASD Homicide Lt. Alfred said the suspect's mother owns the property and was renting out the main house. He said the suspect was vandalizing the main house when an argument broke out between the people that lived there and the suspect.

Lt. Alfred adds that the suspect's family and a friend arrived at the home to try to intervene, a struggle occurred and the suspect bludgeoned the 70-year-old victim to death.

The suspect was taken into custody after tear gas and a K-9 was used to get him out, Lt. Alfred said.

The Sheriff's Department added that they're not looking for other suspects, and there are no additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

