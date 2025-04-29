Honda Center to undergo $1 billion makeover

The Honda Center, an indoor arena serving as home of the Anaheim Ducks, will go through renovation and modernization through 2027 thanks to a $1 billion investment.

The makeover project will be spearheaded by the Samueli Family, who owns the Ducks, according to OC Sports & Entertainment, to enhance guest experience with larger parking capacity and improved luxury suites.

The sports and concert venue will remain open through the redesign.

Some of the improvements will include:

Three new parking garages for 6,000 spaces, increasing available

parking by nearly 60%

A new five-story entrance on the south side of the venue with plans

for a digital display for viewing parties outdoors and other events

New suites for private parties

A rollout of new opera box suites on the main concourse as well as

renovation of the 68 luxury suites

New escalators;

New food and beverage spots that will include self-service to make

it easier for fans to grab refreshments and get back to the entertainment

"This is more than just an investment in a venue -- it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment,'' said Bill Foltz, CEO of OC Sports and Entertainment. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit -- all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family.''

The improvements are part of the $4 billion mixed-use district under development around the Honda Center known as OCViBE.