Honda Center to undergo $1 billion makeover

The venue will get more parking and self-serve food spots.

By Helen Jeong and City News Service

The Honda Center, an indoor arena serving as home of the Anaheim Ducks, will go through renovation and modernization through 2027 thanks to a $1 billion investment.

The makeover project will be spearheaded by the Samueli Family, who owns the Ducks, according to OC Sports & Entertainment, to enhance guest experience with larger parking capacity and improved luxury suites.

The sports and concert venue will remain open through the redesign.

Some of the improvements will include:

  • Three new parking garages for 6,000 spaces, increasing available
    parking by nearly 60%
  • A new five-story entrance on the south side of the venue with plans
    for a digital display for viewing parties outdoors and other events
  • New suites for private parties
  • A rollout of new opera box suites on the main concourse as well as
    renovation of the 68 luxury suites
  • New escalators;
  • New food and beverage spots that will include self-service to make
    it easier for fans to grab refreshments and get back to the entertainment

"This is more than just an investment in a venue -- it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment,'' said Bill Foltz, CEO of OC Sports and Entertainment. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit -- all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family.''

The improvements are part of the $4 billion mixed-use district under development around the Honda Center known as OCViBE.

