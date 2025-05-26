‘Hopefully it doesn't blow up': Good Samaritan's quick action saves man from burning car

A Good Samaritan is being called a neighborhood hero after risking his own life to rescue a man from a burning car in Fullerton.

Richard Vasquez said he was making tacos with his mom when he heard the loud crash and immediately jumped into action.

"Really didn’t think twice about it—the hardest object I had was a hammer," said the 21-year-old hero.

Vasquez, who works in construction, said he grabbed his hammer to bust open the windows and open the door of the burning white SUV.

“It was kinda scary, honestly. It was just a bunch of thoughts in my head. Hopefully it doesn’t blow up,” said Vasquez.

An officer’s body cam showed the dramatic rescue last Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver was having a medical emergency when he slammed into a parked car, right in front of Vasquez’s on Valencia Drive.

Vasquez recalls the tires catching fire because the driver had his foot on the gas pedal.

“The pieces of tire—the rubber was really hot, so it was jumping to the side of my body. It was kinda burning a little bit,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said he rushed to open the door and try to unbuckle the male driver. Once the driver was unbuckled, an officer helped Vasquez pull the driver out as another neighbor grabbed a hose to put out the flames.

"The fire is almost there, so I get the hose and water, trying to avoid the fire,” said Jorge Jimeno, a neighbor.

Vasquez says the driver was conscious and responsive after being pulled to safety.

"Tried to help him out, tried to save his life. Instead of seeing him losing it, my instinct kicked in, saying, 'at least try to do something about it instead of leaving him in there,'" said Vasquez.

Vasquez said he suffered a small blister on his leg, but he’s doing fine.

The condition of the driver is still unknown.