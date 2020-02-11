Santa Anita

Horse Dies on Training Track at Santa Anita, 6th Since December

There have been 43 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including six beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28.

A horse died on the training track at Santa Anita last weekend, the sixth death at the track since late December.

A 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch and trained by John Sadler suffered what was described as a “sudden death” on Saturday, according to an incident report on the track's website. A necropsy required by the California Horse Racing Board was pending.

Double Touch finished fourth in his last start in the $70,000 Clockers' Corner Stakes on Jan. 26. Owned by Hronis Racing, the gelding was claimed for $40,000 by Sadler last September. Double Touch had four wins in 22 career starts and earnings of $201,496.

