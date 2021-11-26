Horse Airlifted to Safety in Rescue Near Lake Skinner

A horse was rescued via helicopter from a ravine east of Lake Skinner, authorities said Friday.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services, the sheriff's and fire departments collaborated in a rescue operation to air-lift the horse, according to officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Animal Services said the horse got stuck in the ravine on Wednesday after the rider fell off. Although the horse could be reached on foot, with an equine veterinarian able to examine and treat it, it could not be led out of the ravine without assistance from the aircraft.

Animal Services alerted the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday that the animal was safely removed from the ravine.

High winds Wednesday allegedly prevented the operation from taking place until Thursday.