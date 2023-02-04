Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event.

In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health.

But she quickly realized how unsafe many women, like herself, can feel when walking alone.

After she would get off from work, Sanchez said she made an effort to go on walks that would help her decompress after a long day at work.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I was sort of afraid or hesitant to take these late-night walks as a woman because you obviously have to be very vigilant and prepared and I later learned that it helps to have a buddy to walk with you,” Sanchez said.

She figured if she was seeking a companion for her walks, perhaps there were other women out there looking for the same thing.

That’s when she decided to create a community group where all women identifying individuals can come together and go on a walk.

Now, in case you’ve never heard of a “Hot Girl Walk,” it’s a term that is said to be coined by TikToker Mia Lind, who described her 4-mile, outdoor walks where she focuses on three things: "Things you're grateful for, your goals and how you're going to achieve them, and how hot you are."

The term took off on social media where the hashtag has over 600 million views on TikTok.

There are several city chapters across the nation like Hot Girl Walk Las Vegas, Miami and Austin, but also some other chapters within Southern California like one in Orange County and Santa Clarita.

“It was very scary at first because I was like ‘what if nobody shows up, what if nobody comes?’ but honestly that fear went away pretty quickly just within the first few walks,” Sanchez said.

The group officially started in summer of 2022. Since then, Hot Girl Walk LA has held almost a dozen community walks around several of LA’s neighborhoods.

"I've found there are a lot of people coming to the walks that aren't from LA and moved here in the past couple of years. So it's really cool to meet people from different cities as naturally they contribute some new perspective," Grace Schoffman, an Eagle Rock resident, said.

These walks are usually held in neighborhoods Sanchez is not only familiar with, but also scouts out herself.

Areas like Silver Lake, Larchmont Village, Hancock Park and Los Feliz are some she’s held walks in.

“Every time that we have these walks there are so many beautiful, kind people that come to them and are so eager to connect with others and just start your day with a lovely walk,” Sanchez said. “It’s just a nice way to start your day.”

Sanchez says she checks the street view on an online map to see what the area may be like.

She’ll also sometimes takes a drive down to the neighborhood herself and check the route before she plans the next walk.

Women from all over the city are joining these walks not only for a sense of security, but a sense of community and friendship.

Madison Ahmani, a Van Nuys resident, was present at the Hot Girl Walk on Jan. 28 in Franklin Hills.

Ahmani explains that she has joined almost every walk Hot Girl Walk LA has held.

“I love that I meet someone new every time and that it’s just a bunch of other women hyping each other up,” Ahmani said.

The Hot Girl Walk LA community has since been growing, with an average of 12-15 women joining each walk, Sanchez explains.

“We could have a walk with 5 to 7 people. And it will be one of the most beautiful routes and one of the most beautiful conversations and everyone leaves feeling refreshed and recharged for the day,” Sanchez said. “Real conversations for an hour out of your day is a really nice thing.”

In essence, Hot Girl Walk LA is a “community focused group prioritizing the safety of other women, creating a literal safe space, and figurative, for other women to connect with one another and encourage and have meaningful conversations,” Sanchez explained.

Women who join these walks are able to freely stroll around some of LA’s most beautiful and colorful neighborhoods without needing to worry about their safety.

Instead, they can focus on making connections, meeting new friends, and just relaxing while walking these routes.

Sanchez explains that her goal with Hot Girl Walk LA is “to make everyone who joins feel welcome, safe and supported.”

Melanie Moran, a real estate agent from Los Feliz, says she first learned of Hot Girl Walk LA through Instagram.

“The times that I have gone have been absolutely wonderful and almost soothing to me, it’s a great way to start the weekend,” Moran said. “It feels very safe and friendly. It’s very inclusive. There’s never been a time that I go that someone’s being left out or someone’s left behind.”

Moran explains that the sense of community, inclusivity of the group, the fact that it’s for women and seeing the beautiful neighborhoods, are some of her favorite aspects of Hot Girl Walk LA.

“It definitely is a hub for creating those friendships and those connections. It’s why I’m doing this and to see it actually forming and happening is so beautiful,” Sanchez said.

Looking ahead, Sanchez says she’d like to integrate the mental health and wellness world into the walks.

The walks are scheduled biweekly and posted on their Instagram account @HotGirlWalkLA.

The next walk is set to be on Feb. 11.