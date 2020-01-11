Hours After Rapper 50 Cent Makes Appearance, 2 Men Shot in Baldwin Park Parking Lot–One Dead

Two men were shot Saturday in a Baldwin Park parking lot and one of them died, authorities said.

It happened at 6:19 p.m. in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard,

said Deputy Ed Luna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, with his condition not available.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting an on-scene investigation, Luna said.

According to social media posts by 50 Cent, the rapper was scheduled to appear at a liquor store at the location earlier in the day. The rapper posted videos with large crowds gathered as he arrived at the location.

Further details were not immediately available.