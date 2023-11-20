Hours-long standoff ends in house on fire in Upland

An Upland home erupted in flames after an hours-long standoff between authorities and a gunman on Monday.

The incident began when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a search on a home on Fairwood Way. At around 3:50 p.m.

The man barricaded himself inside the home for six hours. Shortly after, the house caught on fire and there was an explosion followed by gunfire.

Police said the man exited the house after it had caught on fire, armed with a gun and that is when officers fired shots.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.