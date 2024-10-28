At least three people killed in house fire in Temple City

At least three people are dead, and two others are hospitalized following a house fire in Temple City Sunday.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were sent to the home in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire in 30 minutes.

But due to a “heavy heat” from the flames, three people died, the department said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire and whether there were smoke detectors inside the home.