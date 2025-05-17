A beacon of hope in the Pacific Palisades now has four walls and a roof.

One of the first homes to rebuild after January’s Palisades Fire has made major progress, offering hope to others in the fire-ravaged neighborhood along De Pauw Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the community still has lots with burned shells, the Lopes family got to smile for the first time in weeks after the Palisades Fire burned their home to the ground.

“I feel very happy after feeling so much despair,” said Alessandra Lopes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The family credited the progress to several factors, including quick permitting.

The city of Los Angeles expedited rebuilding permits for people who were looking to rebuild pretty much exactly what was lost.

“We loved the house, so why change anything?” said Walter Lopes, who first built the home three years ago before the wildfire.

Their builders, Dolan Design Build, said because the neighboring homes and lots have been vacant, workers get to show up in the early morning hours to start the day.

“We’re starting work at 6:30 in the morning versus 8, and that hour and a half extra a day helps,” said Cory Singer, co-owner of Doland Design Build, adding that despite some challenges with the permitting process, the city was quick to respond.

As of April 28, the city had issued rebuilding permits for 20 locations affected by the Palisades Fire. Work was underway at several of those homes the NBCLA crew visited, but none as far along as the Lopes’ home.

The cost of rebuilding is not smooth sailing for families, either. For the Lopes family, the rebuilding had to be done out of pocket, waiting for the insurance company to pay the policy limit, but the family is running out of money.

“This might stop if the insurance companies don't help,” Walter Lopes said.

Despite the challenges and bumps along the way, the patriarch said he looks forward to having the entire family back in the same house and neighbors back in the area.

“I truly believe we are motivating people to come back,” he said.