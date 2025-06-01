Hasmik Demirchayn’s children still describe her to be “a perfect mom” nearly four years after her death.

As many immigrants do, Demirchyan gave all to her three children and seven grandchildren while encouraging them to strive for a better life since settling in Los Angeles in the late 1980s during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“She was caring. She was loving. And she was tough because she expected results from us,” Chris Demirchayn, Hasmik’s son, described.

When the beloved matriarch suddenly died after a heart attack in 2021, her children made sure she was laid to rest within days in one of the burial plots, which the family had purchased more than a decade earlier, at the Hollywood Hills location of Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

For three years, the family frequently gathered for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays at the gravesite where Forest Lawn placed Hasmik's headstone with her name.

“For a year, I was there every weekend, taking her flowers, and sitting and talking to her,” Marine Demirchyan tearfully recalled.

Nearly four years later, in April 2025, when Chris and Marine’s father passed away, they returned to the memorial park to bury him next to his beloved wife of several decades.

But during their father’s viewing, the grief-stricken family was given “shocking” news: The gravesite where the family had been gathering for their mom for four years was empty.

“(An official) indicated to us that Forest Lawn messed up, and that the (memorial) tablet was placed at a wrong gravesite, an empty gravesite,” Chris recalled the conversation. “It was an embarrassing moment. It was a shocking moment. It’s a violation of trust.”

Forest Lawn rectified within 24 hours by placing the burial marker at the right plot where Hasmik was indeed buried.

Marine, the middle child, said she’s been experiencing a sense of guilt and shame for not having visited her mom properly for four years.

“When she passed, I thought, ‘At least, we have given her a peaceful, respectful place to rest.’ But seeing her memorial tablet placed on the wrong grave, it felt like losing her all over again,” the daughter said. “We were just talking to an empty spot.”

Chris filed a lawsuit against Forest Lawn Mortuary and Forest Lawn Memorial Park Association, alleging fraud, breach of contract, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

“The damage done to this family cannot be overstated,” Rosie Zilifyan, Chris’ attorney, said. “The lawsuit seeks to hold Forest Lawn accountable and to ensure that no other grieving family is subjected to such a devastating mistake.”

Forest Lawn did not return NBC Los Angeles’ request to comment.