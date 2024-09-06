As temperatures soar to triple digits all across Southern California, experts recommend drivers, especially those planning long trips, check several things before hitting the road as the heat can do a number on vehicles.

Tires

Drivers are recommended to check the pressure of their tires as hot temperatures can cause the air in the tires to expand. Experts urge people to find the vehicle’s manufactured recommendation in the owner’s manual.

Also as extreme weather can lead to wear and tear, AAA recommends inspecting all four tires by putting a quarter into the grooves to check the tire tread. If you see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time for new tires.

Air conditioner

If there’s a noticeable decrease in the cool air coming out, experts recommend getting the AC checked.

The cabin filter that cleans the air and helps it flow through the system may deserve a second look during a heat wave.

Car fluids and battery

Fluids like the coolant are essential for helping prevent the car engine from overheating.

Drivers should also check engine oil as well as brake, transmission and power steering fluids to make sure they are all at the correct levels, according to AAA. The evaluations should be done by professionals.

Some auto parts stores offer battery checks for free.

Brakes

If brakes are making a grinding sound or creating a vibration when applying the brakes, a brake inspection should be done at an auto repair show, said AAA.

Other tips to protect your car