Following the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, Americans are back to living under a heightened threat environment.

Prior to Saturday’s airstrikes, Iran sent a message to President Trump at the G7 Summit that if the U.S. attacked Iran, the Iranian government would activate sleeper cells in the U.S. to launch terror attacks, two U.S. officials told NBC News. Sleeper cells refer to dormant agents that await orders to carry out sabotage or terrorist attacks.

Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran, is no less vulnerable to various attacks, according to Dr. Erroll G. Southers, former FBI agent and counter terrorism expert.

“The danger is that Iran has sponsored a number of organizations around the world, and they have agents literally around the world,” said Southers. “We're very concerned about our domestic and international assets as they relate to possible attacks.”

Many experts agree that cyberattacks are a likely form of response. The Department of Homeland Security also issued a bulletin, warning local law enforcement agencies that “low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely.”

Southers urged people to remember the cardinal rules when it comes to cybersecurity: strong passwords, two-factor authentication and updated software.

“If you can, when you're out avoid public Wi-Fi,” he recommended. “Most importantly, encrypt your sensitive data and keep your antivirus software going as you're working through your day to day events.”

Southers alo advised people to be extra cautious before downing any attachment from emails that look suspicious.

The Department of Homeland Security also said bad actors affiliated with the Iranian government have “routinely” targeted poorly secured U.S. networks and Internet-connected devices.

Another nightmare scenario could also happen in U.S. soil as it did in Israel as Hamas terrorists – backed by the Iranian government – attacked the Nova music festival in October 2023, killing over 340 civilians, many of whom were young festival-goers.

“If Iranian leadership were to issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against specific targets in the homeland, it could increase the likelihood that a supporter of the Iranian regime is inspired to commit an act of violence in the homeland,” the Trump administration warned.

As people gather for fairs and outdoor events, Southers urge people to pay attention.

“If you see a bag that's unattended, please report that. Don't pick it up,” Southers said. “If you see someone that's just lurking around and just seems like they're not a passenger, report it. It really is about understanding that all of us can be the eyes and ears for the public to keep each other safe.”

As national security officials look out for possible extremist and hate crime attacks at religious facilities, Los Angeles law enforcement agencies are elevated alert.

There was a call between the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Sunday to make sure that governors and top law enforcement officials were understanding that there's going to be an increased posture, according to Southers.

“You're going to see more local, state and federal officers out there. They're going to pay particular attention to houses of worship and things like that, Southers warned. “If you see something, say something.“