As the latest storms brought heavy rain, snow and a rate tornado to Southern California, many parts of the region got much needed precipitation although it was not enough to relieve the drought conditions.

During a 48-hour period between Tuesday through Thursday, downtown Los Angeles received about 1.19 inches of rain while Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive near Getty Center was quenched with 1.43 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The Crystal Lake area in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California saw the most amount of moisture with 2.95 inches in the same period white Mt. Baldy received 1.22 inches of precipitation from snow.

Despite the soggy week, Los Angeles County are Southern California are far from getting the normal levels of rainfalls, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Los Angeles County was considered to be in “severe drought” as of Thursday with some parts being in extreme drought.

Orange and Ventura were under similar conditions. While San Bernardino County was considered moderately dry, a large swath of Riverside County was under extreme drought conditions.