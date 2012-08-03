How to Apply for the NBCLA.com Internship Program

Students interested in the summer 2020 internship may apply by sending a resume, cover letter and writing samples to Heather Navarro at: heather.navarro@nbcuni.com

Also, interested applicants must apply at this link.

Important: All applicants must note interest in working with NBCLA.com on resume and/or cover letter.

The Details:

Who: NBCUniversal interns must meet the following criteria:

Qualifications/Requirements

In pursuit of an Associate, Bachelor or Graduate degree at an Accredited Institution and be able to provide documentation to confirm your degree progress.

Current class standing of sophomore or above (30 credits)

Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S. without a visa or sponsorship

Needs to be able to work on-site in Universal City, CA

Internships at NBCUniversal are paid and do not require course credit

Deadline: Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by Feb. 14, 20 20

20 Spring Program Dates: January – May 2020

Desired characteristics

Experience working with a campus newspaper and AP Style

Experience working in a content management system, like WordPress

Bilingual proficiency in Spanish (writing and speaking)

When: Spring and fall interns are scheduled about 20 hours per week (summer session ranges from up to 40 hours), depending on availability. We offer three internship periods: spring, summer and fall.

Where: The NBCLA.com digital team is based in the NBC4 newsroom, located in the Brokaw News Center at 100 Universal City Plaza, Bldg 2120, Universal City, CA 91608.

Please note that the application process above is specifically for digital journalists who are interested in writing and reporting for the website. If you are interested in a broadcast news internship, apply here for NBC4, and here for Telemundo 52.