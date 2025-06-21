How to identify ICE agents and spot possible impostors

Many immigrants live in fear of being deported, and now, they also fear being deceived by people posing as ICE agents.

In this new guide, which covers immigration and your rights, you'll find some tips that can help you stay safe.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

How to identify an ICE agent

ICE agents are never alone; they are always accompanied. If an ICE agent visits you alone, that could be a red flag, according to detective Erika Perez.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What to do if you are in doubt

If you are in doubt, Perez says you should call 911.

Immigration attorneys say you can also file a complaint, as some cases may qualify for a U visa.

What should you look for?

Scams have also been reported involving individuals posing as immigration agents through text messages, emails, and even phone calls.

A message might say: “To avoid deportation or to pay a bond, you must deposit a certain amount of money into an account,” according to immigration attorney Luis Hernández.

He says these are some of the strategies used to scam immigrants.

Here's an example:

An example is the case of a woman who was working in Northeast Philadelphia and became the victim of an impostor who claimed to be an immigration officer.

The individual tied her up and robbed her in the store, according to Detective Erika Pérez.