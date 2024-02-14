How to watch California Senate debate live on NBC4 and Telemundo 52

Four top candidates vying for California's open U.S. Senate seat will face off during a one-hour live televised debate on NBC4 and Telemundo 52 on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Democratic Congress members Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Republican candidate and former professional baseball player Steve Garvey are set to participate in the debate on the Universal Studios Hollywood Lot.

The debate will be broadcast commercial-free in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by post-debate analysis.

NBC4 News Anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 Chief Political Reporter Conan Nolan and Noticiero Telemundo 52 News Anchor Alejandra Ortíz will moderate the debate, which will cover a wide range of critical issues impacting the diverse state of California. It comes just days before the March 5 primary.

The debate will be held in partnership with Loyola Marymount University.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Senate debate live

Over the Air: The event will be broadcast on NBC4 and Telemundo 52.

Connected TV: Streaming on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Amazon Fire TV, as well as the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 apps on Roku and Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions.

Mobile Apps and Websites: The NBCLA app for iOS and Android, the Telemundo 52 app for iOS and Android. You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

Social Media: NBCLA on Facebook and YouTube; Telemundo 52 on Facebook and YouTube. Join the discussion with the hashtag #Decision2024.

The four leading candidates to fill Dianne Feinstein's seat in the U.S. Senate will debate for the last time on Feb. 20 before the primary. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 7, 2024.