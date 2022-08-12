How to Watch Friday's SpaceX Launch From the California Coast

What to Know A SpaceX rocket is set for launch Friday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window opens at 2:40 p.m.

The rocket will fly south, carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

A SpaceX rocket carrying another batch of Starlink satellites is scheduled to lift off Friday afternoon from the California coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket will send the satellites into low-Earth orbit after launch, scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Depending on weather conditions, the rocket could be visible for miles around as it heads south from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

How can I watch the SpaceX rocket launch?

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to the rockets liftoff using this link. The launch is scheduled for 2:40 p.m.

A backup window opens Saturday at 10:40 p.m. Visually, a night launch promises more of a spectacle that daytime launches for Southern California skygazers.

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.