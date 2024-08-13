How Tom Cruise pulled off Olympic Closing Ceremony stunt

Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping stunt during the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was the talk of the town as rumors swirled that he had a trick up his sleeve for the big event. What many people may not know, however, is that it was an effort that first took action earlier this year.

It was a “Mission Impossible” Olympic handoff from Paris to Los Angeles as the 62-year-old actor scaled down the Stade de France to carry the Olympic flag to Los Angeles. Part of the handoff included a pre-taped video of Cruise riding a motorcycle to the Hollywood sign, which was recorded back in March.

But keeping the stunt a secret? It was “Risky Business” to conceal the recording.

“Even our own cameras, our security cameras were turned off and not recording during this stunt,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, Chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As the camera pans from an up-close shot of Cruise at the Hollywood sign to zoom out for a full view, it’s revealed the iconic sign is decorated with the recognizable Olympic rings in the video.

“They just wanted to do something spectacular, something with the Hollywood Sign because the Hollywood Sign represents Los Angeles,” Zarrinnam said.

Cruise, who does his own stunts, was ready to be on board when he heard of the idea.

“Because Hollywood means so much to him,” the Chairman said.

For the two-day shoot, Cruise didn’t drive to the location.

“He flew his own helicopter to our helipad right on top … of the Hollywood sign here,” Zarrinnam revealed.

For the special moment, the movie star was able to do something that typically is not allowed.

“Normally when there's filming done up here, no one is allowed to touch the Hollywood sign,” Zarrinnam said. “This was the first time that the Hollywood sign was actually touched.”

The glitz, glamour and over-the-top handoff to Los Angeles served as a preview of what’s to come once the Summer Games arrive in the City of Angels in 2028.