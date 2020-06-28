Hugo's Tacos Announces Closing After Customer Attacks Over Masks, Including Throwing of Objects at Staff

Hugo's Tacos announced Sunday that both of its locations, Studio City and Atwater Village, are closing due to constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks.

In a note posted on the website and on Twitter, the restaurant said that staff had been "harassed, called names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them" by customers refusing to wear masks.

"Our taco stands are exhausted by the constant customer conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks," Hugo's Tacos said.

"A mask isn't a symbol of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy," the notice goes on to say.

There did not appear to be any information on when the beloved taco stands would reopen.

However, the restaurant made a point of saying, "Thank you to the majority of our guests who are always respectful and kind."