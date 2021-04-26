Human Remains Found by Hiker Near Trail in Mountains Above Burbank

Police confirmed Monday that skeletal remains found by a hiker in a mountainous area of Burbank are human remains.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the death to contact detectives.

The remains were discovered about 1:35 p.m. Thursday near a hiking trail above Elmwood Avenue, and investigators were sent to the scene, said Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway. The bones appear to have been at the location for quite some time, police said.

"The Los Angeles County coroner investigator determined the skeletal remains were, in fact, human,'' Brimway said in a statement Monday. "The potential identification of the decedent can take upwards of several months to a year."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.