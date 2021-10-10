Human Remains Found in Yucca Valley Near Area Lauren Cho Went Missing

As the search continues for 30-year-old Lauren Cho, a New Jersey resident who went missing in SoCal's Yucca Valley in June, officials said they found human remains that have not yet been identified.

On Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted an additional search and rescue operation in the ongoing search for Cho, who was reported missing on June 28, 2021.

During the search, unidentified human remains were located in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley.

Investigators said Cho walked away from the home where she was staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail, Yucca Valley at 5 p.m. on June 28, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the station leading the search.

Her image was circulated by the station when she was reported missing, but she has not yet been found.

She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

Cho lives in New Jersey, but was traveling in California when she went missing.

The remains that were found on Saturday were transported to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division where staff will work to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The identification process could take several weeks, officials said.

Officials said no further information will be released until the identity of the deceased has been confirmed.

Anyone with information about Lauren Cho is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez or Sergeant Justin Giles, Specialized Investigations Division, at 909-387-3589. Anyone who wishes to remind remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.