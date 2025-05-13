Human remains found off a cliff in San Pedro

Firefighters were conducting an operation to recover the body of a person off a cliff near the Sunken City in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday.

Crews were first sent to the area at around 2:20 p.m. to provide medical aid, but after an investigation, they determined that it was a deceased person below the cliff on the rocks.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The incident was upgraded to a Cliff Rescue, and crews are currently evaluating the situation to determine the safest method for the body recovery operation,” the fire department said.

The deceased was described to be a 29-year-old male.