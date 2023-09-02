Playa del Rey

Man's body found in ‘shed-like' structure under bridge in Playa Del Rey

By City News Service

Lifeguards, fire personnel and a swift water rescue team were retrieving the body of a man in his 40s that was concealed in a “shed-like” structure beneath the Culver Boulevard bridge at the Ballona Creek flood control channel, authorities said Saturday.    

The first responders were dispatched to 13551 W. Culver Blvd. at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.    

The circumstances of the death were being investigated.

Culver Boulevard was closed in both directions between Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards to allow for the retrieval of the body. Officials said there was no time estimate for the street's re-opening.

“LAFD personnel will assist in the safe and dignified removal of the body from the still difficult to access shed-like structure, at a yet to be determined time,'' the LAFD's Brian Humphrey said.

