Hundreds Demonstrate in WeHo in Support of President Trump, Law Enforcement

An estimated 300 to 400 demonstrators marched from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills Saturday to show their support for President Donald Trump and law enforcement.

The march began about 1 p.m. at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. From there, the marchers headed to Beverly Gardens Park at Santa Monica Boulevard and Canon Drive for a scheduled 2 p.m. rally.

Demonstrators carried "Trump 2020" banners, American flags and signs

saying "United We Stand."

The event was organized by Walk Away Foundation, which said the rally was planned to "speak out against the destruction of property and lives, the villainization of law enforcement and weaponization of tragedies."

The rally was peaceful, a Beverly Hills police officer told City News Service. The officer added that she did not know if any anti-Trump counter-protesters had showed up at the park.

A Twitter post by Samuel Braslow, however, shows a young white Black Lives Matter counter-protester being angrily confronted by several people in MAGA hats, including a man who gets within inches of him and lowers his mask to speak in close proximity. A large portion of the contingent wore no masks at all and did not practice social distancing.

Scheduled speakers at the rally included singer/songwriter Joy Villa, actors Scott Baio and Lorenzo Lamas, Brandon Straka, Mike Harlow, Blaire White, Shemeka Michelle, Ricky Rebel and Karlyn Borysenko.