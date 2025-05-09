Trump Administration

Hundreds of dock workers go without work because of Trump's tariffs 

Union leaders say they are beginning to feel the impact of 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

By Mekahlo Medina

It started Monday with fewer cargo ships coming from China. By the end of this week, it's meant fewer jobs. 

“Just today, we had some what north of 235 members who sought work but were not able to get it,” said Sal DiContanza, port liaison for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. “It’s beginning to manifest itself as a real loss of jobs and income from our members.”

DiContanza believes it’s impacting mostly part time workers now but fears it will impact full time workers soon.

“At this point, its looks like its going to get worse before to get better,” said DiContanza.

“These tariffs are harming our American people,” said congresswoman Nanette Barragán, who represents the Port of LA. 

Officials from the busiest container port in North America said 136,000 local jobs are directly tied to the Southern California ports and 1.4 million jobs in LA and Long Beach region. 

In Long Beach, the mayor said the ports represent one in five jobs in his city.

“This is going to impact folks like grocery stores and small businesses here in our community in Long Beach,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

“We are at the beginning of a serious supply chain crisis,” said Congressman Robert García, who represents the Port of Long Beach, warning of bare shelves all over the country.” Donald Trump has the ability to end this right now.”

“When you say (port traffic) slowed down, that is a good thing, not a bad thing,” said President Trump talking with reporters Thursday ahead of talks with China this weekend.

Trump said the slowdown is a short-term impact, hoping in the long run to have more profitable trade with China. 

“We would like to China opened up to compete in China,” said Trump. 

Businesses frequented by port employees are already beginning to feel the short-term pain. 

“Now it’s nothing,” said Sonya Medrano, whose food truck business had dried up near the ports. “Like 30% or 40% down.”

Union leaders said the ports directly and indirectly affect 9 million jobs across the country tied to the supply line.

“We may feel the pain and the uncertainty here first, but it is going to spread from here all across the country,” said DiContanza.

