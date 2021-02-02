Los Angeles

Hundreds of Security Personnel to be Hired at Drive-Up Hiring Events for SoCal Vaccine Sites

Allied Universal says it's proud to offer jobs paying $14 to $28 an hour and encourages applicants to start the process online at jobs.aus.com.

By Beverly White

NBC Universal, Inc.

Allied Universal says it's hiring hundreds of security people for a variety of openings including at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Unemployment in LA County stands at 11%. Allied Universal says it's proud to offer jobs paying $14 to $28 an hour and encourages applicants to start the process online at jobs.aus.com.

"We provide training. Customer service oriented people, people who are friendly, good communication skills, positive outgoing attitudes," said Brenda Studley, VP of Recruiting-West, Allied Universal.

Over the weekend, anti-vaccine protesters disrupted people seeking COVID-19 shots at Dodger Stadium. Politicians say free speech cannot interfere with the rights of others to access healthcare.

However, Allied Universal says that their hiring campaign is not related to those protests but rather, it's tied to the rising needs of a growing industry.

"In the state of California, you need a security guard license, but for vaccination sites, you do not because it is traffic control," Studley said.

Allied Universal advises job seekers to wear a mask for drive-up interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, they will be at the Redondo Performing arts. On Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Fairplex Pomona Gate 17, and Friday, Feb. 5, at 1919 Empire Drive in Burbank.

Out of the 750 openings, approximately 500 new hires will safeguard vaccination sites.

"We've hired a lot of people from hospitality, restaurants, retail, because good customer service skills applies to our company too," Studley said.

