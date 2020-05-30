Hundreds Protest in Santa Clarita Over George Floyd’s Death

At least 400 people gathered Saturday at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

The protest appeared peaceful, with demonstrators eventually heading from the station at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway to the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.

The city of Santa Clarita issued a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. reporting that protesters had blocked the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard and asked the public to avoid the area.

A watch commander at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station could not be reached for comment.