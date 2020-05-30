Santa Clarita

Hundreds Protest in Santa Clarita Over George Floyd’s Death

The protest appeared peaceful.

By City News Service

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

At least 400 people gathered Saturday at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

The protest appeared peaceful, with demonstrators eventually heading from the station at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway to the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.

The city of Santa Clarita issued a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. reporting that protesters had blocked the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard and asked the public to avoid the area.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 1 hour ago

LA County Reports Largest One Day Total of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic

George Floyd 1 hour ago

Orange County Officials Monitoring Anti-Police Demonstrators After Violence in LA

A watch commander at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station could not be reached for comment.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaritaGeorge Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us