Hungry goats helping Glendale mitigate wildfire risks

The city of Glendale is using firefighting goats to keep its community safe by clearing out dry vegetation.

The agile animals have been assigned a critical mission to mow down 30 acres of dry vegetation in several weeks, helping to create natural firebreaks and prevent wildfires from spreading.

The animals are not only very friendly and cute goats, but they’re also very hungry.

On average, they can eat about 4% of their body weight each day, offering a more environmental way to clear out vegetation compared to using heavy machinery.

“They provides us an upper hand in getting ahead of this game," said Glendale Fire Marshal Jovan Diaz. "High fire season is not just one season. It’s throughout the year."

Diaz explained the city is using 277 goats and several sheep to consume dangerous fire fuels that have overgrown from the recent rains as two thirds of Glendale is considered high fire prone areas.

The goats hired by the city of Glendale can hike up steep hillsides even on scorching summer days.

Here's another benefit to using the animals: They provide a natural way to kill invasive weeds while adding nutrients to the canyon.

“What they consume, they lay as a fertilizer and then help in the environment in that fashion, too,” said Diaz.

This is the fourth year Glendale has chosen goats to clear terrain that’s difficult for people to access as the herd is able to hike up steep hillsides with ease in extreme heat.

“If the city was to hire crews to do this, we would put them in compromising positions, and it could be very dangerous,” said Glendale Senior Fire Inspector Gabriel Reza.

Reza added it’s also more affordable to hire these grazing animals from the Ventura Brush Goats compared to people.

“Once people start seeing the goats in the backyards of some of the city properties, it creates the awareness of proper vegetation management,” said Reza.

Anyone can use this goat clearing service.

Several neighbors in the Chevy Chase Canyon needed about 5 acres of dry brush cleared in their yards last week, so they paid the Ventura Brush Goats $3,500 to complete the task.

The herd also has a shepherd and four dogs who guide and protect them during this consuming assignment.

On average, these goats can chomp away about 1.5 acres of vegetation per day, accomplishing in under three weeks what would have taken brush clearing crews several months.