Minor accused of fatally shooting man with flare gun in Huntington Beach

A minor was arrested Friday after a man was killed by a gunshot inflicted by a flare gun, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Utica Avenue and Florida Street at 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police opted not to release the victim’s identity at this time while they continue notifying his family. Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear.

The suspect, who was described as a “male juvenile,” fled the scene after the shooting but was quickly found by officers. Due to his age, which was not disclosed, his name is being withheld. Police were able to recover a weapon connected with the incident.

Huntington Beach law enforcement said the suspect was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at 714-878-5640. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.