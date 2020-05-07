Huntington Beach Investigates Odor Moving Through City

Authorities Thursday were investigating a strange odor "moving through" Huntington Beach, which may have been related to a diesel spill in Laguna Beach.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department reported it was investigating the odor about 4:45 p.m.

"Crews are currently in the field attempting to locate the source," the department's public information officer wrote on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what type of odor was reported.

Meanwhile, Laguna Beach officials were cleaning a diesel fuel spill that occurred overnight from a Mission Hospital Laguna Beach generator, causing fuel to run into a gutter and a storm drain, according to The Orange County Register.

The city's Thousand Steps beach and Totuava beach, which were scheduled to reopen after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered their closure last week, will be closed for a few more days as crews clean the spill, the outlet reported.

"We are still investigating but we have been notified of a fuel spill in a nearby city. The Air Quality Management District (AQMD) as well as the Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) have been notified," the Huntington Beach Fire Department Public Information Officer wrote on Twitter.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department and the Laguna Beach Fire Department could not be reached immediately for further information.