Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Mayor Denounces Antisemitic Flyers

Police were working to determine the source of the flyers.

By City News Service

About a dozen antisemitic flyers criticizing President Joe Biden and making comments about the COVID-19 pandemic were dumped at homes in a Huntington Beach neighborhood Tuesday.

Police believe that about 15 homes in the Bushard Street and Hamilton Avenue area received the flyers, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city.

Police were working to determine the source of the flyers, Carey said.

"I am terribly disappointed to hear that a few unfortunate residents within one of our HB neighborhoods received flyers promoting antisemitic messaging and propaganda this morning," Mayor Barbara Delgleize said. "I have been assured by our chief of police that the Huntington Beach Police Department is actively investigating this situation and the source of the flyers. While HBPD believes the distribution of these flyers is isolated to a very small area, HBPD detectives are taking it very seriously and following every lead.

"I want to be clear, the messaging contained within these flyers does not reflect the values or ideas we believe here in Huntington Beach. We have zero tolerance for hateful rhetoric or prejudice within our community," Delgleize continued. "I know that I speak for all of my fellow City Council members in condemning not only this flyer but all instances of hate within our city."

The HBPD asked that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 714-960-8811.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

