Huntington Beach Police Pay Tribute To Fallen Officer Tomorrow

Vella is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.

By City News Service

Huntington Beach Police Department

Huntington Beach police will pay tribute to Officer Nicholas Vella, who died in a helicopter crash last month, with a procession through the city followed by a memorial service Tuesday.

Vella, 44, was killed in a police helicopter crash Feb. 19 off the waters in Newport Beach. Another officer was pulled from the wreckage and has since been released from a hospital.

Vella was an 18-year law enforcement veteran with 14 years on the force in Huntington Beach. Prior to joining Huntington Beach's department he worked in Laguna Beach.

The funeral procession will begin at 7 a.m. at the Huntington Beach Police Department at 2000 Main St. and then continue on Goldenwest Street between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, continue on PCH to Magnolia Avenue and then on to Talbert Avenue to Brookhurst Street. 

The service will be at 10 a.m. at Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. The event will be livestreamed for the public on the city's YouTube channel.

