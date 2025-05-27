Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach to start cracking down on illegal street vending near beaches, pier

Violators could face a $1,000 fine per day.

By Helen Jeong

Huntington Beach, CA – July 04: The Espinoza, Vazquez and Romero families of Fallbrook grill tacos on the beach beneath their giant American flag as they await the fireworks over the ocean Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Huntington Beach, CA. The festival featured live entertainment & DJs, merchant & crafts vendor booths, amusements & carnival rides, food trucks, beer & wine garden, sponsor activations, live radio broadcasts, and prize giveaways. A Surf City Run 5K kicked off the day and a neighborhood parade that included 3 separate routes replaced the large parade of years past before the pandemic. The grand finale featured fireworks over the ocean shot off from the pier at 9pm. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Starting in June, Huntington Beach authorities will begin enforcing a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal sidewalk vending near public spaces, such as a beach and pier, the city announced Tuesday.

While a valid vendor permit is still required to sell products or services anywhere in the city of Huntington Beach, even those with a valid permit will face fines up to $1,000 per day if they are caught in key public areas, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. 

“Vending is strictly prohibited in key areas like the beach, pier, and parking lots—even with a permit,” police said in a statement.

Vending is also banned on the beach, pier plaza, beach service road, dog beach, lifeguard facilities, Pacific Coast Highway and downtown Huntington Beach.

“If you’re thinking of setting up shop without a permit—don’t. Huntington Beach is not the place,” police added.

As the hot summer months approach, Huntington Beach is expected to welcome beachgoers, and visitors, especially during special events

Residents were encouraged to enforce illegal street vending by emailing code.enforcement@surfcity-hb.org. 

City officials said the new enforcement plan aims to promote a “healthy community environment.”

See here for more details.

