Huntington Library Art Galleries to Reopen After More Than a Year of Closure

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens will reopen its art galleries Saturday after more than one year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance will be limited to 50% of capacity, and visitors must obtain tickets in advance at huntington.org.

Available for viewing will be the newly restored masterpiece of 18th- century British portraiture, “The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsborough.

In addition, “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum's biennial exhibition, will debut at both the Hammer Museum and the Huntington in two versions that make up the whole, and will remain at both institutions through Aug. 1. Planning for the reopening of other galleries at the Huntington, including the Library Exhibition Hall, is underway.

The Huntington's gardens remain open for visitors, with online reservations also required.

More information can be found at www.huntington.org.