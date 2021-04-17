reopening

Huntington Library Art Galleries to Reopen After More Than a Year of Closure

Attendance will be limited to 50% of capacity, and visitors must obtain tickets in advance at huntington.org. 

San Marino Exteriors And Landmarks - 2021
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens will reopen its art galleries Saturday after more than one year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Attendance will be limited to 50% of capacity, and visitors must obtain tickets in advance at huntington.org

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Available for viewing will be the newly restored masterpiece of 18th- century British portraiture, “The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsborough. 

In addition, “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum's biennial exhibition, will debut at both the Hammer Museum and the Huntington in two versions that make up the whole, and will remain at both institutions through Aug. 1. Planning for the reopening of other galleries at the Huntington, including the Library Exhibition Hall, is underway. 

The Huntington's gardens remain open for visitors, with online reservations also required.

More information can be found at www.huntington.org.

reopening 2 hours ago

SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters

reopening 24 hours ago

Universal Studios Hollywood Is Roaring to Go

coronavirus Apr 16

‘One-Thirtieth' of the Way Back: Small Businesses See Theme Park Reopenings Jump-Starting California's Recovery

This article tagged under:

reopeningHuntington Parkmuseumslibrary
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us