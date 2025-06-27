Video shows federal agents blast their way into Huntington Park home

Video appears to show an explosion set off by federal agents as they entered a Huntington Park home in an early morning law enforcement operation.

The operation unfolded early Friday in the 3500 block of Flower Street, where about a dozen federal agents in tactical gear could be seen on security camera video taking up positions outside the home. Two of the agents appeared to secure something to the door and front window before an explosion.

Armed agents crouched behind a vehicle in the driveway entered the home shortly after the blast. A drone can be seen entering the house.

At least one armored vehicle can be seen parked on the street near what appears to be a Border Patrol SUV. A woman and two young children can be seen exiting the home and escorted to the SUV.

Jenny Ramirez, who lives at the home with her boyfriend, said she received a call from a neighbor telling her Border Patrol vehicles were in the neighborhood. She said she heard the explosion, which shattered a window, after jumping out of bed with her 1-year-old child to check on her 6-year-old.

"I just heard the loudest blast of my life," Ramirez said. "I told them, "You didn’t have to do this. You scared my son, my baby and myself.'

"We were on the floor in the hallway. It was horrible."

Everyone who lives at the home is a U.S. citizen, Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the agents told her they were looking for her boyfriend. Ramirez said she was not told why, but said her boyfriend called later Friday morning and told her Border Patrol contacted him and said he needed to turn himself in to authorities.

Ramirez said she believes her boyfriend might be sought by authorities in connection with a crash a week ago in the city of Industry. Her boyfriend was behind the wheel of a Jeep when he ran into the back of a truck carrying federal agents, Ramirez said.

Federal agents said they were free to go after the crash, Ramirez said.

NBCLA has reached out to Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.