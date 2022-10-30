Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

Fatal Shooting

Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. 

Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, but discovered he had two knives when they arrived, Magos said. 

One officer attempted to subdue the suspect with less-lethal means before three officers fired bullets at him, the sergeant said. 

The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magos said.

One officer suffered a small cut to his hand and was treated at the scene by paramedics, he said. 

Sheriff's Homicide detectives were on scene assisting Huntington Park police with the investigation, he said. 

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

