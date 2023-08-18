Ahead of Hurricane Hilary's impact, SoCal fire departments make sandbags available for residents

Rain, floods and winds are the remnants that Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring to Southern California this weekend, and authorities are warning residents to exercise caution and stay home.

The hurricane reached Category 4 rating on the west Pacific coast near Mexico on Friday and has since dumped several inches of rain in its path. When the system reaches Southern California, the hurricane is forecast to become a tropical storm and drop 3 to 6 inches of water and up to 10 inches in isolated areas in different parts of SoCal, including the mountains.

Due to expected rains, the Los Angeles Fire Department, along with other departments in Southern California, are making sandbags available. Some stations will also provide sand.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters said sandbags serve to divert moving water, redirect storm flow and debris away from property improvements.

Hurricane Hilary

1-5 Rainfall forecast

The fire department may issue up to 25 empty sandbags per household, but the department will not be able to fill, deliver, install, or remove the sandbags.

Empty sandbags are available at all Los Angeles fire stations. A map of the location of each of these stations is available here.

Los Angeles County leaders shared strategies they’ll take to brace for the remnants of Hurricane Hilary as the storm takes aim for the southwest.

These are the stations that provide sand to fill the sandbags. Click here to see the complete list.

For people who live outside the City of Los Angeles, click here to find the nearest station.

Orange County sandbag locations, click here.

San Bernardino sandbag locations, click here.

Riverside County sandbag locations, click here.

Ventura County sandbag locations, click here.

Emergency situations in Los Angeles may be reported by calling or texting 911. For non-emergency situations, call 311.

To report outages, contact LADWP here or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397).